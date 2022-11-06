Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Shares of BA stock opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

