Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $338,147.68 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

