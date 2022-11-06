Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $338,147.68 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.