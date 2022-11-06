Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells $338,147.68 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71.
Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.