National CineMedia (NCMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. The firm's revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.75. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.91%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

