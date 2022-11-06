Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $103,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.