W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:WTI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,299.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore



W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Read More

