IAMGOLD (IMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$972.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

