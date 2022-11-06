Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lemonade Trading Down 3.5 %
LMND opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.47. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lemonade by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lemonade by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
