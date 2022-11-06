ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

RWLK stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 266,207 shares of company stock worth $227,750 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ReWalk Robotics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

