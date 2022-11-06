Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Sells $120,450.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Benham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, James Benham sold 20,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $442,400.00.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

