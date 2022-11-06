Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AIV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.6 %

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

