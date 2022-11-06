Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

EGRX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $56.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

