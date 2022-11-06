Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.