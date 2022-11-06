Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

