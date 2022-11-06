Hugh Robertson Buys 250,000 Shares of Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) Stock

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR – Get Rating) insider Hugh Robertson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,250.00 ($68,344.16).
Credit Clear Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Credit Clear Company Profile
