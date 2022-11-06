Hugh Robertson Buys 250,000 Shares of Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) Stock

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCRGet Rating) insider Hugh Robertson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,250.00 ($68,344.16).

Credit Clear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Clear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Clear Limited engages in the development and implementation of receivables management platform, and provision of receivable collection services. The company operates in two segments, Receivable Collections and Legal Services. It offers technology-enabled communications platform that helps organizations to drive financial outcomes by changing the way customers manage their re-payments.

Featured Stories

