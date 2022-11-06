Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $102,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth $249,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
