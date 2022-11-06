Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $102,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth $249,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Plexus

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

