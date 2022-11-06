DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

DHT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -84.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 525,341 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

