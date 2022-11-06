Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.