Kaleyra (KLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLR stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,920.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,299 shares in the company, valued at $595,627.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock worth $160,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 299,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 135.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,460 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 52.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

