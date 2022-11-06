Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sanmina Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ SANM opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.