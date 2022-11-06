Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sanmina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

