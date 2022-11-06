Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

