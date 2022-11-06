Stephens Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $20.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 6.0 %

RUTH stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

