Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,262 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $158,246.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,948,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,804 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $54,363.96.

On Monday, September 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 18,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,620.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,158 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,679.80.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 315,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $102,061.08.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $8.06 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.83.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $83,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at $436,000.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

