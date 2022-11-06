Insider Buying: Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Purchases A$145,871.11 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Matthew Halliday bought 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$27.23 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of A$145,871.11 ($94,721.50).

Matthew Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Halliday bought 32,535 shares of Ampol stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$30.30 ($19.68) per share, with a total value of A$985,810.50 ($640,136.69).

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ampol Increases Dividend

About Ampol

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Ampol’s dividend payout ratio is 42.26%.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

