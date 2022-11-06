Insider Buying: Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Purchases A$145,871.11 in Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) insider Matthew Halliday bought 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$27.23 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of A$145,871.11 ($94,721.50).
Matthew Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Halliday bought 32,535 shares of Ampol stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$30.30 ($19.68) per share, with a total value of A$985,810.50 ($640,136.69).
Ampol Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Ampol Increases Dividend
About Ampol
Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.