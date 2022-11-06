Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $22.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ERF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Enerplus stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Enerplus has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

