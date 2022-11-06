Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NGVT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:NGVT opened at $74.36 on Friday. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Ingevity Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.