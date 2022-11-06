Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

PBA opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 412.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

