Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 20.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 109.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.7% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 955,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

