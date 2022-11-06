Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.