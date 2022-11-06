TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $147,090.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 24.0 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $55.96 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

