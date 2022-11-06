Craig Hallum Downgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Sell

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Proto Labs Stock Down 31.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $677.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $64.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.