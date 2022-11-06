Craig Hallum Downgrades Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Sell

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Proto Labs Stock Down 31.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $677.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

