Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $53.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

