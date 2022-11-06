PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $230.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

