Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ET opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

