Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $6.31 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 997,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,052. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

