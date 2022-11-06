Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.
RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
NYSE RKT opened at $6.31 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insider Activity at Rocket Companies
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 997,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,287,052. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
