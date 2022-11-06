Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 7.4 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

