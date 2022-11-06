Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 693,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 329,136 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 196,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

