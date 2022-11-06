Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. TheStreet cut shares of Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 135.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 45.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 160,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $87.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

