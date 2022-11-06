Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Financial Survey

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.09 $81.79 million $2.73 7.47 CVB Financial $468.02 million 8.49 $212.52 million $1.54 18.46

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Flushing Financial pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

67.4% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 26.79% 11.90% 0.98% CVB Financial 41.25% 10.82% 1.30%

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flushing Financial and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Flushing Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than CVB Financial.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau and Suffolk County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.