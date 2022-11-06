Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

