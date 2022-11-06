First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 4,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

