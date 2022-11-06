First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 4,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
