Raymond James Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.
Open Text Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $52.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
