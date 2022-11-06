Raymond James Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

