PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Trading Up 0.1 %

PROS stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

Institutional Trading of PROS

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.