Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) & HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Head-To-Head Survey

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A HORIBA 10.00% 12.37% 6.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Codere Online Luxembourg and HORIBA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 3 0 3.00 HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Codere Online Luxembourg currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 318.41%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than HORIBA.

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and HORIBA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A HORIBA $2.04 billion 0.93 $193.94 million $4.90 9.21

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Volatility and Risk

Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HORIBA beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

