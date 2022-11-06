ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Lowered to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

ING Groep Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ING opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

