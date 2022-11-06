ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Lowered to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.
NYSE ING opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
