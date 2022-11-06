Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,690,000 after buying an additional 247,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,848,000 after buying an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.