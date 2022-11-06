TIM (NYSE:TIMB) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Head-To-Head Comparison

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TIM and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get TIM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.94 $547.96 million $1.06 12.68 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares TIM and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TIM pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 13.92% 7.69% 3.91% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

(Get Rating)

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.