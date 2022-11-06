StockNews.com Upgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ADM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

