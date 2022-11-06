StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
