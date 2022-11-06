Virgin Orbit (VORB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Virgin Orbit Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of VORB stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Virgin Orbit has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.28.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
