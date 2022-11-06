Virgin Orbit (VORB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Virgin Orbit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VORB stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Virgin Orbit has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

