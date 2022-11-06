FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.11. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FreightCar America to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.