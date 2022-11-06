TaskUs (TASK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

